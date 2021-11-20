Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

