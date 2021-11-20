Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 94.1% in October

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fujitsu stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

