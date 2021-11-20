Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 94.1% in October

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fujitsu stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

