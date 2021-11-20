DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

