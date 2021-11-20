Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Up 88.1% in October

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the October 14th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 292.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 461.57%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

