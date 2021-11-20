F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

