Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £99.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,919.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,105.14. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

