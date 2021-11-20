PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “
NYSE PAR opened at $62.72 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.84.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
