PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

NYSE PAR opened at $62.72 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

