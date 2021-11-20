SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

