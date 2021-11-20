Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rezolute, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drug therapies for metabolic and orphan diseases. The Company’s products include AB101, RZ358, RZ402 and RZ602 which are in clinical stage. Rezolute, Inc., formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc., is based in LOUISVILLE, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on RZLT. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Rezolute stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

