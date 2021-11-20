Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

RSKD opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. On average, analysts predict that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $19,933,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

