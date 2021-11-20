STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STOR. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.