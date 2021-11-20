Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 107,409.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

