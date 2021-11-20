Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 30,959 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 85,997.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MNR. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

