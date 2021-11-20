Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 12,406 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 103,383.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

