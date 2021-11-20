Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 8,591 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 107,387.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.