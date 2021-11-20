State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

