State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,760 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.