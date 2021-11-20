Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 484.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,942 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 165.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

FITB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

