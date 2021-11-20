Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $872,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 221,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $855,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

