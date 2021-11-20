TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

