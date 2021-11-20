TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

