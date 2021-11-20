DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 60,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 680,676 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $32.14.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

