UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

