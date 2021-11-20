Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 45.7% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 960,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

