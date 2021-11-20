Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.