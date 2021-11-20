NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $330.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

