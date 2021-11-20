NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

