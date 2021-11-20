Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics’ adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

