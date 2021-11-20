BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

BLU has been the subject of several other reports. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

