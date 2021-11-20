BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BW LPG in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $5.42 on Friday. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.