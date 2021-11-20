BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 438.5 days.

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLRDF shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.