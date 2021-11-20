Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 33.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

BEPTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

