Citigroup Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $48.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 326,813 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

