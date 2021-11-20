Financial Comparison: Ayro (AYRO) and The Competition

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ayro to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ayro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ayro Competitors
|212
|637
|719
|33
|2.36
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Ayro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ayro
|$1.60 million
|-$10.76 million
|-2.59
|Ayro Competitors
|$3.72 billion
|$380.23 million
|3.10
Ayro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Ayro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ayro
|-1,132.94%
|-39.98%
|-37.75%
|Ayro Competitors
|-71.97%
|-77.88%
|-13.61%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Ayro has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ayro rivals beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Ayro
AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
