Coty (NYSE:COTY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Coty stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

