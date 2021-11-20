Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.02. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

