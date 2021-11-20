Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

