IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.