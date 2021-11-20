IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,683 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

