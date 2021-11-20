IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 166.1% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 72,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.