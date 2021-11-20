AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $23,446,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morphic stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

