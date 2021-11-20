Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,761 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

