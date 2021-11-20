Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,643 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $74.01 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.