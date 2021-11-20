JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $105.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBWI. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

