Alexandria Forbes Sells 15,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00.

MGTX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $828.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 92.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGTX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.