Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

CNVY stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

