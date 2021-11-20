Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

NYSE KAMN opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

