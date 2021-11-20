Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 895,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 511,965 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

