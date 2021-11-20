Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $595.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $678.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $510,468,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $388,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

