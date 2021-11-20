Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LILM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55. Lilium has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

